It’s beginning to lookalike Christmas with ‘The Princess Switch 3’

Mike Simpson's dam breaching proposal.

Lewiston strong mayor proposal approved by voters.

Debate over location of new Asotin County Jail finally ends.

Lewiston state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger accused and eventually charged with rape, resigns from Idaho House; Rep. Priscilla Giddings censured for her actions.

Idaho Legislature sets record for longest time in session.

COVID-19 pandemic continues, with September and October being the deadliest months of the pandemic in the Tribune readership area.

Heat wave hits the area, Lewiston sees record-tying 11 straight days of 100-degree temperatures, fire season starts early.

Crime and punishment.

Target opens location in Moscow.

Nick Rolovich fired as WSU football coach for not getting vaccination.

Labor shortage, supply chain issues have affect locally, as well as nationally.

Pullman airport gets flights to Boise, Lewiston airport secures flights to Denver.

Law enforcement officers warn about a rise in fentanyl showing up in the area.

Union Gospel Mission opens thrift store in Lewiston, sets stage for a shelter in town.

Capt. Dale “Snort” Snodgrass dies in a single-engine airplane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

