Is it, maybe, back to normal at cinemas?

This combination of photos shows promotional art for coming films, top row from left, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Bardo,” “Black Adam,” “Black Panther: Wakunda Forever,” “Bros,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” second row from left, “God’s Country,” “Halloween Ends,” “Hocus Pocus 2,” “My Policeman,” “Pearl,” “Pinocchio,” “Prey for the Devil,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” bottom row from left, “See How They Run,” “She Said,” “Sidney,” “The Silent Twins,” “Smile,” “Ticket to Paradise,” “Till” and “White Bird: A Wonder Story.”

 HONS

NEW YORK — For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” are poised for big box office.

But after the tumult of the pandemic, can the fall movie season just go back to the way it was? Many are hoping it can. After two springtime editions, the Academy Awards have returned to a more traditional early March date. The Golden Globes, after near-cancellation, are plotting a comeback. Some movies, too, are trying to recapture a before-times spirit. At the Toronto Film Festival this month, Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” has booked the same theater where “Knives Out” premiered to a packed house three years ago.

Tags

Recommended for you