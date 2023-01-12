Interactive exhibit documenting deaths at the U.S.-Mexico border comes to WSU

This display, made up of information on toe tags of people who died trying to cross the border, is part of an installation opening Tuesday at Washington State University’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in Pullman.

Shedding light on the realities of the U.S.-Mexico border is the goal of an exhibit opening Tuesday at Washington State University’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in Pullman.

“Hostile Terrain 94,” referred to as HT94, is a participatory exhibition in which volunteers record the names (when known), age, sex, cause of death, condition of body and location of recovery on toe tags of people who died trying to cross the border, according to a WSU news release.

