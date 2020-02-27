Pets are full of personality, and that’s on full display among the finalists of Inland 360’s inaugural Pet Pageant.
This week, we’re sending readers online to inland360.com to vote for the winner in each of the following categories: Best Smile, Adorably Ugly, Cutest Couple, Best-Dressed and Most Likely to Start a Meme. Polls are open now and close at 8 a.m. Monday.
Response to the contest was tremendous. To narrow down the options for online voting, we chose up to six finalists in each category. Difficult decisions were made. Photos that were blurry were cut; sadly, this included an adorable piglet in a dress named Penelope Ann Ziffle, of Asotin.
You’ll notice the Adorably Ugly category has only four finalists — that’s all we received.
You also may note there is no My Pet Look-Alike, which was one of the original six award categories. No one entered. This led us to conclude that people never think they look like their pets — only other people see the resemblance. We eliminated that category in this round.
We received a few entries for Party Animal and Most Likely to be a Dictator, which weren’t official categories this year but were illustrated on our cover announcing the pageant.
The competition is tight, emotions are running high, and tails are wagging in anticipation. Winners in online voting will receive a $15 gift certificate to either Bob’s Pet and Pond in Lewiston or Pets are People Too in Moscow and Pullman. We’ll announce the results in our March 5 edition.
— Jennifer K. Bauer, Inland 360 editor