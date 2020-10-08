The small independent film “The Dark Divide,” set in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, is opening virtually and in select theaters across the country, including at Lewiston Village Centre Cinemas beginning Friday.
“The Dark Divide” is based on the true story of a butterfly expert’s dangerous 1995 trek into the southwestern Washington forest, one of America’s largest undeveloped wildlands. Comedian David Cross plays lepidopterist and shy author, Robert Pyle. Debra Messing plays his dying wife, Thea, who never stops pushing her husband to be a better man, take control of his life and get out of the classroom and into the forests he loves to write about but seldom visits.
At Thea’s urging, Pyle finds himself in over his head on an epic, life-changing expedition in search of new butterfly species. Over the course of his six-week adventure, Pyle battles self-doubt, the grueling trail and the people and creatures who call the forest home. Along the way, he makes a discovery that challenges everything he knows about the natural world.
The tale is billed as, “equal parts Jack London, Henry David Thoreau and H.P. Lovecraft” and features music by the Avett Brothers and Giants in the Trees.
Besides screening at the theater, the movie can be viewed through Virtual Cinema by visiting the film’s website at www.darkdivide film.com.
— Jennifer K. Bauer, jkbauer@inland360