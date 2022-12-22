In area theaters

“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake Sully and Neytiri, now a couple with children, in director James Cameron’s follow to his epic 2009 “Avatar.” — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 14F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 12:37 am
“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake Sully and Neytiri, now a couple with children, in director James Cameron’s follow to his epic 2009 “Avatar.” — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“BABYLON” (R)
Decadence, depravity and outrageous excess lead to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in 1920s Hollywood. Stars Margo Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire. — LEW, PUL
“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” (PG-13)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett star. — LEW
“DEVOTION” (PG-13)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson star. — LEW
“PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH” (PG)
Puss discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. He sets to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives in this animated adventure.— LEW, MOS, PUL
“STRANGE WORLD” (PG)
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission in this animated film. Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Gabriel Union. — LEW
“VIOLENT NIGHT” (R)
When a group of mercenaries attacks the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). Stars David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo and John Leguizamo. — LEW, PUL
“WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY” (PG-13)
Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Houston rises from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s in this biopic starring Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci. — LEW, MOS, PUL !
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE” (PG)
An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed in this 1946 holiday classic. 7 p.m. today and Friday; $7/adult, $3/child — KEN
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.