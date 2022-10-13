“AMSTERDAM” (R)
In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington star. — LEW, PUL
“BARBARIAN” (R)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers the house she has rented isn’t what it seems. Stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. — PUL
“BROS” (R)
Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. Luke Macfarlane, Billy Eichner and Kristin Chenoweth star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DON’T WORRY DARLING” (R)
A 1950s-era housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Stars Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL” (PG)
A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet. This 1982 film stars Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Peter Coyote. — LEW, PUL
PALOUSE FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL: “LINGUI, LES LIENS SACRES (LINGUI, THE SACRED BONDS)” (NOT RATED)
On the outskirts of the capital of Chad, determined single mother Amina works tirelessly to provide for herself and her 15-year old daughter Maria. When Amina discovers Maria is pregnant and doesn’t want a child, the two women begin to seek out an abortion, condemned by both religion and law. When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Cost: $5 or $10 festival pass; free for students. — KEN
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: “FRANKENSTEIN”
Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the Creature determines to track down his creator. When: noon Sunday; Cost: $12 adults or $10 students — KEN
“5POINT ADVENTURE FILM FESTIVAL”
Presented by the NRS Flagship Store, the event will feature storytelling, concessions, special guests, and a loaded gear giveaway. Proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Palouse Land Trust. Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday; Cost: $15. — KEN
“HALLOWEEN ENDS” (R)
The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the franchise. — LEW, MOS, PUL
PALOUSE FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL: “ILLUSIONS PERDUES (LOST ILLUSIONS)” (NOT RATED)
Story of the rise and the fall of a young man in Paris who dreamed to be a writer and became a journalist. Film from 2021. When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Cost: $5 or $10 festival pass; free for students. — KEN
“LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE” (PG)
Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“THE MERCIFUL” (NOT RATED)
As the world falls apart, one man walks into the mountains of Idaho to end his life on a quiet note — but that just doesn’t happen. Robert Schumacher, Kathryn Sokol and Josiah Bruns star. Schumacher, a University of Idaho graduate, also wrote and directedthe film. — LEW
“SEE HOW THEY RUN” (PG-13)
In the West End of 1950s-era London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. — LEW, PUL
“THE SHINING” (R)
Presented by the Moscow Film Society, a family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future. Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd star in this 1980 film. When: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Cost: $5 — KEN
“SMILE” (R)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Cotter must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW
“THE WOMAN KING” (PG-13)
A historical epic based on the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. — LEW