“BULLET TRAIN” (R)
Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train discover their missions have something in common. Stars Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. — LEW, MOS, PUL
SUMMER FAMILY MATINEE: “THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. Showtime is 1 p.m. Aug. 9-10. Admission $3. — KEN
“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS” (PG)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“EASTER SUNDAY” (PG-13)
Set around a family gathering, this comedy stars comedian Jo Koy as a struggling actor and single father navigating being home for the holiday with his dynamic Filipino American family. — LEW, PUL
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
This biopic follows the rise to stardom of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most iconic figures. Stars Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge. — LEW
“FIRE OF LOVE” (PG)
Scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing the most explosive imagery ever recorded. The film employs stunning nature footage as it tells the story of the couple’s quixotic quest. — KEN
“JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION” (PG-13)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine whether human beings remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. — LEW
“LIGHTYEAR” (PG)
While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots, commanded by Zurg, that is attempting to steal his fuel source. — FOX, REX
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO” (G)
When two girls move to the country to be near their ailing mother, they have adventures with the wondrous forest spirits who live nearby, in this 1988 Japanese animated fantasy film. — LEW
“NOPE” (R)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. — LEW, MOS, PUL
SATURDAY CARTOONS AT THE FARMER’S MARKET
Every Saturday during the Moscow Farmers Market, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free, kid-friendly animated shorts, unless otherwise posted. — KEN
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: “THE TERMINATOR” (R)
The film that launched James Cameron’s career and cemented Arnold Schwarzenegger’s status as a leading man includes impressive action sequences, taut economic direction and a relentlessly fast pace. It continues to be an influence on sci-fi and action flicks. — KEN
“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” (PG-13)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — LEW, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW, PUL