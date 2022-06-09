“THE BAD GUYS” (PG)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. This computer-animated comedy stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Awkwafina. — LEW
“BITTERBRUSH” (Not Rated)
In the remote and rugged mountains of rural Idaho, two young women contemplate the future as they work alone herding cattle. Showing at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. — KEN
“THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE” (PG-13)
The animated series comes to the big screen with the Belchers trying to save their restaurant after a sinkhole forms in front of it. Meanwhile, the kids sleuth a murder mystery. — LEW PUL
“DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS” (PG-13)
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of the original Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA” (PG)
In this follow-up to the 2019 feature film, the Crawley family welcomes a crew to the estate to film a movie. — LEW
“HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2” (PG-13)
Harry, Ron, and Hermione search for Voldemort’s remain-ing Horcruxes in their effort to destroy the Dark Lord as the final battle rages on at Hogwarts. — LEW, PUL
“JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION” (PG-13)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE” (PG-13)
James Dean stars, in one of his most celebrated performances, in this 1955 coming-of-age drama. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. Presented by the Moscow Film Society. $5. — KEN
SATURDAY CARTOONS AT THE FARMER’S MARKET
Every Saturday during the farmer’s market, the Kenworthy Theater will be open for free kid-friendly animated shorts from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. unless otherwise posted. — KEN
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” (PG)
When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in his way. — LEW
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — LEW, MOS, PUL
UFC 275: TEIXEIRA VS. PROCHAZKA
Glover Teixeira vs. Jirí Procházka at 7 p.m. Saturday from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. — LEW, PUL