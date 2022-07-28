“THE BLACK PHONE” (R)
When a 13-year-old boy is kidnapped by a killer and held in a soundproof basement, he discovers he can hear the voices of earlier victims on a disconnected phone. Stars Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames. — LEW
“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS” (PG)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. A review is on Page 13. — LEW, MOS, PUL
SUMMER FAMILY MATINEE: “DESPICABLE ME”
When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better. Scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 2-3. Admission $3. — KEN
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
This biopic follows the rise to stardom of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most iconic figures. Stars Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge. — LEW
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her powers to fight bewildering dangers. Michelle Yeoh stars. — PUL
“JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION” (PG-13)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. — LEW, SUN
“MAD GOD”
A corroded diving bell descends amidst a ruined city and the Assassin emerges from it to explore a labyrinth of bizarre landscapes inhabited by freakish denizens. Scheduled for 7 p.m. July 28-30 and 4 p.m. July 30-31. — KEN
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“NOPE” (R)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK” (PG)
Hank, a loveable dog with dreams of becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny. Stars Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson and Ricky Gervais. — LEW
SATURDAY CARTOONS AT THE FARMER’S MARKET
Every Saturday during the Moscow Farmers Market, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free, kid-friendly animated shorts, unless otherwise posted. — KEN
“SMOKEY AND THE BANDIT” (PG)
The Bandit is hired on to run a tractor-trailer full of beer over state lines, in hot pursuit by a pesky sheriff. This 1977 film stars Burt Reynolds, Sally Field and Jerry Reed. — LEW, PUL
“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” (PG-13)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — LEW, PUL
UFC 277: PEÑA VS. NUNES 2
Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes at 7 p.m. Saturday from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. — LEW, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW, MOS, PUL
