“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Jake Sully and Neytiri must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a war against the humans. Stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” (PG-13)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett star. — LEW
“DEVOTION” (PG-13)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson star. — LEW
“FANTASTIC PLANET” (PG)
On a faraway planet where blue giants rule, oppressed humanoids rebel against their machine-like leaders. Winner of the Special Prize at the 1973 Cannes Film Festival. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Animation for Grown Ups series. French with English subtitles. 7 p.m. Wednesday; $7. — KEN
“JURASSIC PARK” (PG-13)
The 1993 original, directed by Steven Spielberg, stars Sam Neill, Lara Dern and Jeff Goldblum. — LEW, PUL
“A MAN CALLED OTTO” (PG-13)
Tom Hanks stars as grumpy widower Otto Anderson, who meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol (Mariana Treviño), leading to an unlikely friendship. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“M3GAN” (PG-13)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll that begins to take on a life of its own. — LEW, MOS, PUL
MET LIVE IN HD: “FEDORA”
Umberto Giordano’s exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. livestream 9:55 p.m. Saturday; encore 6 p.m. Monday; $20, $15 student — KEN
“PAPRIKA” (R)
When a machine that allows therapists to enter their patients’ dreams is stolen, all hell breaks loose, and only a young female therapist, Paprika, can stop it. Presented by Moscow Film Society as part of its Animation for Grown Ups series. Japanese with English subtitles. 7 p.m. today; $7 — KEN
“PLANE” (R)
A pilot saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island only to find surviving the landing was just the beginning. Stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. — LEW, PUL
“PUSS IN BOOTS” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. He sets out to find the mythical Last Wish to restore his lives in this animated adventure. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE” (PG)
The 1951 drama starring Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh, based on Tennesee Williams’ play. Part of Kenworthy’s Films From the Vault series featuring classic films screened from the theater’s vault. Free. — KEN
“WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY” (PG-13)
Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Houston rises from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s in this biopic starring Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci. — LEW
