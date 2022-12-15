In area theaters

“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake Sully and Ney’tiri, now a couple with children, in director James Cameron’s follow to his epic 2009 “Avatar.” A movie review is on Page 13. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX

