In area theaters

“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake Sully and Ney’tiri, now a couple with children, in director James Cameron’s follow to his epic 2009 “Avatar.” A movie review is on Page 13. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“BLACK ADAM” (PG-13)
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash justice on the modern world. — LEW
“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” (PG-13)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DEVOTION” (PG-13)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most cele-brated wingmen. Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson star. — LEW, PUL
“EDWARD SCISSORHANDS” (PG-13)
An artificial man, incompletely constructed with scissors for hands, leads a solitary life until he meets a suburban woman who introduces him to her world in Tim Burton and Johnny Depp’s first colloboration. Presented by the Moscow Film Society as part of its Alt Christmas series. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $7 — KEN
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022
Watch the final on the big screen at 7 a.m. Sunday. — KEN
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE” (PG)
An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed in this 1946 holiday classic. 7 p.m. Wednesday, next Thursday and Dec. 23; $7/adult, $3/child — KEN
“LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE” (PG)
Based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy star. — LEW
“THE MENU” (R)
A young couple travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant, where the chef has prepared a lavish menu — with some shocking surprises. Stars Ralph Fiennes and Anna Taylor-Joy. — PUL
“NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION” (PG-13)
Not a lot goes right for Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold in this 1989 comedy, including a visit from Cousin Eddie, played by Randy Quaid. — LEW, PUL
“STRANGE WORLD” (PG)
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission in this animated film. Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Gabriel Union. — LEW, PUL
“TICKET TO PARADISE” (PG-13)
A divorced couple team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts. — LEW
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
The story of one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (played be Tom Cruise), continues 30 years after the original film. — LEW
“VIOLENT NIGHT” (R)
When a group of mercenaries attacks the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). Stars David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo and John Leguizamo. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“WHITE NOISE” (R)
Based on the novel of the same name, this film dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. 4 p.m. Sunday, $7 — KEN
