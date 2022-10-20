“ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN” (NOT RATED)
The Wolf Man tries to warn a dimwitted porter that Dracula wants his brain for Frankenstein’s monster’s body. Bud Abbott, Lou Costello and Lon Chaney Jr. star in this 1948 film. — LEW, PUL
“AMSTERDAM” (R)
In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington star. — LEW, PUL
“BLACK ADAM” (PG-13)
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. A review is on Page 9. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“DEEP IN THE HEART” (PG)
A visually stunning celebration of Texas’ diverse landscapes and remarkable wildlife found nowhere else. Narrated by Matthew McConaughey, the film aims to conserve our remaining wild places, to show the connectivity of water and wildlife, and to recognize Texas’ conservation importance on a continental scale. When: 1 p.m. Friday; Cost: $7 general admission and free for UI students. — KEN
“DON’T WORRY DARLING” (R)
A 1950s-era housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Stars Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine. — LEW, PUL
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: “HALLOWEEN” (R)
Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Ill., to kill again. Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tony Moran star in this 1978 film. When: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Cost: $5 — KEN
“HALLOWEEN ENDS” (R)
The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the franchise. — LEW, MOS, PUL
PALOUSE FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL: “LA FINE FLEUR (THE ROSE MAKER)” (NOT RATED)
Eve, once one of the most famous rose growers in the world, finds her company on the verge of bankruptcy. Her secretary hires a crew with no gardening experience, and they hatch an outlandish plan to save the company. When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Cost: $5 or $10 festival pass; free for students. — KEN
“LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE” (PG)
Based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy star. — LEW, MOS
MET LIVE IN HD: “MEDEA”
A fiery retelling of a seminal Greek myth, “Medea” is compelling and disturbing, as the title character enacts her revenge on her unfaithful lover by killing their children. Cherubini composed the opera at the tail end of the French Revolution. When: 9:55 a.m. Saturday (livestream) 6 p.m. Monday (encore showing); Cost: $20 adults and $15 students — KEN
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” (R)
A newly-engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must seek shelter at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter. When: 8 p.m. and midnight Friday and Saturday. Cost: $20. — KEN
“SMILE” (R)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occur-rences that she can’t explain. Cotter must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TICKET TO PARADISE” (PG-13)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. George Clooney and Julia Roberts star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW
