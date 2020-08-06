More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
The nonfiction limited series “Immigration Nation” (TV-MA) offers a detailed and dramatic portrait of America’s broken immigration system and the dehumanizing treatment of immigrants over six provocative episodes. The Trump administration gave filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau unprecedented access and then tried to stop the series from being shown. (Netflix)
The four-part docuseries “The Last Narc” (TV-MA) explores the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA. (Amazon Prime Video)
Seth Rogen plays two roles in the comedy “An American Pickle” (2020, TV-14), about a Jewish immigrant from 1920 New York who awakens in 2020 after a freak accident in a pickle factory. (HBO Max)
Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” (2019, PG-13), which takes on Nazi Germany and satirizes the cult of Hitler with a sense of childlike whimsy, won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay. (All HBO platforms)
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019, PG-13) is a mix of modern road movie and rural rafting adventure starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson with newcomer Zack Gottsagen, who plays a runaway teenage boy with Down syndrome. (Amazon Prime Video and Hulu)
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019, PG) brings the animated kid series to the big screen for a family-friendly, live-action adventure starring Isabela Moner as the intrepid teen explorer. (Amazon Prime Video and Hulu)
The animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season 1” (not rated) follows the misadventures of the support crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships. (CBS All Access)
Classic pick: Burt Lancaster plays real-life convict Robert Stroud in “Birdman of Alcatraz” (1962), a smart, nuanced drama that earned four Oscar nominations. (Amazon Prime Video)
Pay-Per-View/Video on Demand
Mark Rylance and Johnny Depp star in the historical allegory “Waiting for the Barbarians” (2020, not rated) and Amy Seimitz directs the surreal contagion thriller “She Dies Tomorrow” (2020, R).
Available on Premium VOD is “The Secret Garden” (2020, PG), is a new adaptation of the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.
Netflix
“Pick of the Litter” (2018, not rated) is a warm-and-fuzzy documentary that follows five puppies training to become guide dogs for the blind.
“Connected: Season 1” (TV-14) combines science, history and nature to see how seemingly unrelated events and phenomenon are connected.
The kid-friendly animated fantasy “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” (TV-Y7) concludes Guillermo del Toro’s “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy.
HBO/HBO Max
Matthias Schoenaerts is a violent convict whose life is turned around when he trains a wild horse in an experimental rehabilitation program in “The Mustang” (2019, R). (All HBO platforms)
True stories: “The Swamp” (2020, TV-14) digs into the inner workings of Washington politics during the Trump administration. (All HBO platforms)
Other streams
The British crime comedy “Hitmen: Season 1” (not rated) stars comedians Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as misfit best friends who happen to kill people for a living. (Peacock)
The documentary “Howard” (2018, not rated) is a portrait of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman. (Disney+)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.