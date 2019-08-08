WHAT: Paradise Ridge Music Festival
WHEN:
5-9 p.m. Friday
4-9 p.m. Saturday
2-7 p.m. Sunday
COST: Suggested donation of $5 per person each day or $15 per family each day
WHERE: 1127 Paradise Ridge Road, Moscow
OF NOTE: A schedule of music can be found at paradiseridgechallenge.com. Attendees are advised to bring chairs, blankets, sun shades, refillable water bottles and bug spray. Alcohol will not be sold at the event but alcohol is permitted for those ages 21 and older. No glass is allowed. Gates will open an hour before the start of music each day. People are welcome to tour the site’s hiking trails. In case of severe weather music will be canceled. Updates will be provided on the website.