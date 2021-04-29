WHAT: Renaissance Fair Market on Main Street.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Along Main Street, between First and Third streets, Moscow.
OF NOTE: The event coincides with the opening day of the Moscow Farmers Market. There will be craft booths and DIY kid activity packs. The Wild Thang dragon will be on display and part of a 2 p.m. sidewalk parade to East City Park with percussionists from the Moscow Volunteer Peace Band. Music from past fairs will be broadcast on KRFP-FM 90.3 throughout the weekend.