WHAT: “Renewal,” contemporary art exhibit.
WHEN: 10 am. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and May 8.
WHERE: Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee.
OF NOTE: Face masks are required at the gallery.
The show includes new work by Ellen Vieth, Kendra Bulgren, Karen Filden, David Herbold, Stacy Isenbarger, Aaron Johnson, Jill Kyong, John Larkin, Lauren McCleary, Jean Arnold and Noah Schuerman. Arnold, a first-time exhibitor at the gallery, will show two works from her Malden series, both reflections on the 2020 Babb Road Fire. A portion of the sale proceeds from the works will be donated to the Whitman County United Way Fire Community Relief Fund.