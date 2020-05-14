As the state of Idaho begins to reopen and travel resumes, McCall and other communities in and around Valley County are asking visitors to carefully plan their visit in advance by learning new protocols in place at area businesses and recreation sites, which include practicing social distancing, wearing a mask in public, good hand hygiene and staying home when feeling ill.
“This is really a know-before-you-go request,” McKenzie Kraemer, marketing director for the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, said in a statement. “There are a lot of variables right now, so understanding what businesses and recreation areas are open, closed or have new protocols in place will help limit surprises and make time spent in our communities much more enjoyable.”
Some businesses may require face masks, offer only curbside service or allow only a certain number of people inside at one time. The chamber created the website protectyourmountainplayground.com, where people can find links to popular recreation areas and local businesses, along with information about Idaho’s staged reopening plan.
Nonessential travel may resume May 30 to locations that allow it, according to Idaho’s reopening plan. At that time, the state is scheduled to discontinue its request that people from out of state self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.