Cars and country fans will combine Friday and Saturday during Lewiston’s annual Hot August Nights festival.
Events start Friday with the Les Schwab 4x4 Show from 1-5 p.m. and Cruisin’ Main Street from 7-10. With the construction on Main Street directly in front of the Les Schwab store, 4x4 show vehicles will be on display in the Lewiston Community Center parking lot directly behind Les Schwab. During Friday night’s cruise, drivers will be on 13th and Main streets next to Dairy Queen.
The Hot August Nights Show and Shine is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Lewiston. Trophies will be distributed at 3 p.m. at Brackenbury Square.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday for a concert featuring headliner Jerrod Niemann playing outdoors at Boomers’ Garden. Niemann has released a number of hit songs on the Hot Country charts, including 2010’s “Lover Lover,” “What Do You Want,” and “Drink to that All Night.” One of his most recent songs, “Old Glory,” was written from the perspective of an American soldier in honor of U.S. troops following the 2017 Tongo Tongo ambush in Niger.
Niemann plays at 7 p.m. Opening acts are Aaron Cerutti and Diversion Drive. Tickets are $45 at the door. Kids age 6 and younger are admitted free with an adult. No outside food or drink is allowed. Boomers is at 0301 Second St., Lewiston.