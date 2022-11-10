This weekend includes a variety of opportunities to peruse locally made items and maybe even wrap up holiday shopping, with markets and fairs in Moscow, Lewiston and Palouse.
S’Wheat Farm Life’s Vintique & Gift Sale from 5:30-8 p.m Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow, promises 45 vendors and food for purchase. There’s a $10 entry fee for Friday’s Sip & Shop event; admission is free on Saturday. More information is at swheatfarmlife.com.
Admission is free for the 12th annual Winter Vendor Wonderland from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lewiston’s Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive. More than 55 vendors are scheduled to be at the event organized by the Quad City Vendors. An ATM will be on site, and lunch will be available for purchase.
Handmade and vintage treasures are at the heart of the Fall Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., Palouse.
You can get photos with Santa at the LCV Saturday Market at 204 Thain Road, in Lewiston. Ten vendors, including a coffee bar, will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Winter Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Moscow’s 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., offers more than 30 artisan vendors selling produce, baked goods, fiber items, jewelry and art, with lunch available for purchase from Mariana’s Tamales.
