The Harvest Dinner is the Latah County Historical Society’s largest fundraising event of the year. This year’s meal is being offered as a kit people can pick up and take home to eat.
The Harvest Dinner at Home meal kit includes the choice of one soup, accompanied by mixes for cornbread and brownies for $20. Each meal feeds approximately six people. For every meal purchased, another goes to a local food bank, according to a news release.
Soup choices are Palouse Pulse Patchwork, with lentils, barley, peas and rice; or the American Tuscany Fagiola with pasta and beans (some additional fresh ingredients are required). Pulses for the soups were provided by the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council.
The deadline for orders is Nov. 1. Meals will be available for curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14 at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. An online order form is available at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.