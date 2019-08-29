McConnell Mansion in Moscow has reopened after being closed for renovation since June.
The Latah County Historical Society closed the building for public safety while the historic home’s roof was replaced over the summer. The roof replacement was a collaborative effort between the society, Latah County and the city of Moscow, with assistance from the Idaho Heritage Trust. The mansion’s museum is open for tours. Visits are free of charge, although donations are appreciated.
Limited-edition beer supports scholars at WSU
A limited-edition beer debuting today at Washington State University will help fund scholarships for students studying Wine and Beverage Business Management at the university.
Graduate Golden Ale from Ten Pin Brewing of Moses Lake, Wash., will be released in Pullman at a party at 5 p.m. tonight at the Cougar Cottage (the Coug), 900 NE Colorado St. One dollar from each pint purchased will support scholarships.
Other release parties are planned throughout the state. Beyond the parties, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of kegs or half kegs of the ale will be donated to the scholarships.
About 200 kegs of Graduate Golden Ale will be produced, according to a news release.
This is the second year that beer sales will help fund scholarships. This year, the university worked with Yakima Chief Hops of Moses Lake, Wash., which provided hops for the ale at a discounted price. Last year, the school worked with Old School House Brewery in Winthrop, Wash., to release Scholar Pale Ale. Future beer partnerships are planned to support WSU scholarships, according to the release.