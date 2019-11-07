Historian expounds on LCSC’s story in new book

The history of Lewis-Clark State College is the focus of the eighth book of area history by Lewiston’s Steven Branting.
Branting covers 125 years in “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook.” The book came about after Branting wrote a series of columns for the Lewiston Tribune during the college’s 125th anniversary celebration in 2018. The book includes additional information and more than 325 photos. It will be released at an event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St. Branting will sign books and speak at 6:15 p.m. Appetizers and drinks will be served.
Other signings planned are:
- 1-3:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Nez Perce County Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston.
- 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23 at And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at Rosauers, 322 Thain Road, Lewiston.
Branting, a 1970 graduate of the college, then called Lewis-Clark Normal School, is using most of the proceeds from the book to start an LCSC scholarship endowment called the Steven and Shann Branting Scholarship Endowment, according to a news release.
— Inland 360 staff