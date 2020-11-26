More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
“Hillbilly Elegy” (2020, R), based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, stars Gabriel Basso as a Yale law student drawn back to his northern Kentucky roots by his meth-addict mother (Amy Adams, shown above, at right, with Glenn Close). Haley Bennett and Frieda Pinto also costar, and Ron Howard directs. (Netflix)
Charlize Theron (left) plays Megyn Kelly, and Nicole Kidman (center) is Gretchen Carlson in “Bombshell” (2019, R), based on the true story of the toxic atmosphere of Fox News. Margot Robbie (right) and John Lithgow costar. (Amazon Video and Hulu)
Paul Bettany is “Uncle Frank” (2020, R) in Alan Ball’s road movie about a closeted gay literature professor in 1969 New York who reluctantly returns to his South Carolina home with his niece (Sophia Lillis). (Amazon Prime).
Based on a true story, contemporary war thriller “Mosul” (2019, not rated, with subtitles) follows an Iraqi SWAT team that breaks all the rules to drive ISIS out of their city. (Netflix)
Mackenzie Foy is the spirited teenage girl who bonds with a wild horse in the new adaptation of “Black Beauty” (2020, TV-PG). (Disney+)
Kaley Cuoco is “The Flight Attendant” (TV-MA) in the eight-episode comic murder mystery. Three episodes are available, with new episodes arriving each Thursday. (HBO Max)
“Saved by the Bell: Season 1” (TV-14), updates the 1990s high school sitcom with original stars Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as adults with their own kids. Three episodes are available, with new episodes each Tuesday. (Peacock)
Holiday Trimmings
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” (2020, not rated) is a holiday musical with Christine Baranski as a Scrooge-like cynic and Dolly Parton (who also produced and wrote 14 original songs) as an angel named Angel. Parton is shown above with Jeanine Mason. (Netflix)
“The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” (2020, TV-PG), a sequel to the 2018 adventure directed by Chris Columbus, features Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. (Netflix)
The romantic comedy “Happiest Season” (2020, PG-13) stars Kristen Stewart as a woman at her girlfriend’s (Mackenzie Davis) family Christmas dinner who discovers she hasn’t come out to her parents. (Hulu)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Diane Lane and Kevin Costner play grandparents who, after the death of their son, go on a mission to rescue their grandson from a criminal family in “Let Him Go” (2020, R).
“Stardust” (2020, not rated) stars Johnny Flynn as young David Bowie at the beginning of his career.
Netflix
True stories: “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” (2020, not rated) profiles the top-selling singer-songwriter on his world tour, and “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” (2020) goes behind the scenes of Debbie Allen’s annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production.
Stand-up: “Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated” (not rated).
Hulu
The three-part limited series “Black Narcissus” (TV-MA) is a hothouse melodrama starring Gemma Arterton as a British nun in a Himalayan convent in 1914.
HBO Max
“Superintelligence” (2020, PG) stars Melissa McCarthy as an ordinary human chosen by an A.I. to prove that humanity is worth saving. (HBO Max)
Showtime Anytime
The documentary “Belushi” (2020, TV-MA) delves into the life and legacy of comedy legend John Belushi.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.