Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
Lili Reinhart (shown above) developed and stars in the romantic drama “Chemical Hearts” (2020, R). She plays an enigmatic transfer student who finds a home at her new high school newspaper, where her coeditor (Austin Abrams) becomes drawn to her. (Amazon Prime Video)
The documentary limited series “High Score” (2020, not rated) looks back at the golden age of video games and spotlights some of the iconic games and forgotten pioneers of the gaming industry, from the first arcade hits to the modern home-gaming systems. (Netflix)
Ethan Hawke plays Nikola Tesla, the legendary electrical engineer and pioneering inventor, in Michael Almereyda’s unconventional biographical drama “Tesla” (2020, PG-13), which mixes history, commentary and invented scenes. (Cable On Demand and VOD)
“Lovecraft Country” (shown above, TV-MA) takes on both the cosmic horror and the blatant racism of H.P Lovecraft’s stories with the story of an African American man (Jonathan Majors) searching for his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams) in 1950s America. New episodes are available Sunday nights. (All HBO platforms)
International pick: A small backcountry town is visited by strange and violent phenomenon after the death of its eldest citizen in “Bacurau” (Brazil, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), a mix of science fiction, folklore and social politics. (Criterion Channel)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
“Emperor” (2020, PG-13) is inspired by the legend of Shields Green (Dayo Okeniyi), an enslaved man descended from African kings who joined John Brown in the raid on Harper’s Ferry.
Oscar-winning screenwriter Kevin Willmott directs “The 24th” (2020, not rated), based on the story of the all-black 24th U.S. Infantry Regiment and the Houston Riot of 1917.
Netflix
Two suburban kids rescue their mom (Malin Akerman) when they discover she is a former burglar forced into one last heist in the family friendly adventure “The Sleepover” (2020, not rated).
The animated comedy “Hoops: Season 1” (TV-MA) features Jake Johnson as the foul-mouthed coach of a hopeless high school basketball team.
“Les Misérables” (2012, PG-13), the big screen adaptation — which won three Academy Awards — of the hit Broadway musical stars Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway.
Amazon Prime Video
Dustin Hoffman stars in “Little Big Man” (1970, PG-13), Arthur Penn’s offbeat take on the Amer-ican western.
The hilarious Australian action spoof “Danger 5: Complete Series” (2011-2015, TV-14) lampoons action TV shows of the 1970s and ’80s.
Hulu
Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon travel in the footsteps of Odysseus in “The Trip to Greece” (2020, not rated), their fourth road movie comedy with director Michael Winterbottom. The first three trips in the series also are on Hulu.
HBO Max
“Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” (2020, R) stars Margot Robbie as comic book supervillain turned quasi-hero Harley Quinn. (All HBO platforms)
Other streams
Jeanne Balibar directs and stars in “Wonders in the Suburbs” (France, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), a comedy about small-town politics. (Mubi)
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens are “Beauty and the Beast” (2017, PG) in Disney’s lavish, live-action remake of their animated musical from filmmaker Bill Condon. (Disney+)
