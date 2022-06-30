Fourth of July fireworks produce more threats to pets than just loud noises. For dog owners, July Fourth can be more about keeping dogs safe and calm rather than celebrating.
Fireworks can startle animals and cause them to run away or leave debris that is unsafe for animals to eat, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
The bright lights and sounds from fireworks also can cause animals to run into streets and result in more car accidents than normal, according to The Humane Society of the United States.
Here are a few tips to keep your furry friends safe this Fourth of July, as advised by the veterinary medical association:
Prepare before the events by updating identification tags, taking current photos of pets, updating contact information in a pet’s microchip and securing all fences and possible points of escape around your house.
During fireworks, make sure your pets are in a safe, escape-proof environment such as a crate or room. Pets should be kept inside during fireworks celebrations, and be kept away from sparklers, glow sticks and fireworks.
After fireworks shows, check your yard for any harmful debris left over that your pets could eat.
Cleaning up your yard after lighting off fireworks is extremely important for pet safety, as fireworks casings and metal pieces can be not only choking hazards but toxic to animals or contaminate drinking water.
Those who are concerned about their pets’ reaction to fireworks also can speak to their veterinarian about possible treatments. Medications such as pheromone sprays, sedatives or calming supplements can be used to help keep animals calm during fireworks. Anxiety vests that work by applying gentle pressure to an animal’s torso to reduce anxiety and stress also are an option.