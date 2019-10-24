Spooks and skeletons are arriving in force around the region. Whether you like your Halloween horrifying or prefer a mild seasonal flair minus the fear, you can use Inland 360’s scare-o-meter to help you decide which of these events happening around the region suits you best.
BLACK
Scary stories by Stephen King, Edgar Allen Poe and other horror authors will be featured Friday at the Center at the Colfax Library. The 7 p.m. event is for ages 21 and older only and includes refreshments, “spirited” beverages and other scary surprises.
The 12th annual Boo Bash is Friday at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center in Clarkston.
The all-ages event includes games, crafts and a cupcake walk (while supplies last) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $9.99 per family.
ORANGE
Tour the “terrors of the night sky” through myth and legend Friday and Sunday at the Washington State University Planetarium. Costumes are highly encouraged, especially space and sci-fi attire. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday in Sloan Hall, Room 231. Cost is $5 at the door, cash or check only.
BLACK
Things will definitely go bump in the night Friday and Saturday at Haunted Palouse. The event is for ages 12 and older only, and features tours of two haunted buildings and a haunted hayride. The event is from 7-10 each night in downtown Palouse. Freaky food vendors will be on site, and there will be fortune-telling for $1 per person to benefit the Garfield-Palouse-Oakesdale-Plummer Swim Team. Tickets are $25, cash only, and are sold the night of performances in the drive-through area at the Palouse Branch of Banner Bank, 150 N. Bridge St. Proceeds benefit community activities.
ORANGE
Halloween science is at the heart of a family fun day Saturday at Washington State University’s Abelson Hall in Pullman.
The all-ages, free event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is organized by the WSU Biology Graduate Student Association. Plant and animal specimens, DNA extractions and chemistry experiments are some of the activities planned. Donations are welcome.
ORANGE
Costume contests, games, crafts a pie-eating contest and an artisan market are all part of Pumpkin Palooza, taking place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday along Main Street in downtown Lewiston.
An artisan market will feature locally made products between Third and Fifth Streets.
A Costume Contest and Spooky Pooch Show will have winners in multiple age-group categories. Sign-ups begin at noon at the costume contest booth in Brackenbury Square, with the human contest starting at 3:30 p.m. The dog costume contest starts at 3:45 p.m.
People can compete in the Great Pumpkin Roll, rolling pumpkins through a maze of hay bales down Fifth Street grade for a chance to win $500.
Admission to the fair is free. Separate tickets are sold for the pumpkin roll.
BROWN
Trick-or-treaters are invited to Trick-R-Trunk Saturday at the Asotin County Fairgrounds in Asotin.
The free community event is from 4-7 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, water and soda, while supplies last; a costume contest, a fish pond with prizes, music and a best-of-show contest for the best decorated vehicle or space. A warming area, tables and concessions will be located inside the Bennett Building.
BROWN
Trick-or-treaters can beg for candy from RV campers from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at Chief Timothy Park Campground outside Clarkston. Gates for Chief Tim ’R Treat open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. People should bring flashlights.
YELLOW
Take a Haunted Hayride Saturday through Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. Gates open at 6 p.m., and rides begin shortly after and cost $2. The event is appropriate for most ages, according to a news release. Admission to the park is free with an Idaho State Parks Passport or $5 per vehicle. Parking for the event is in the trailer loading area of the upper marina lot boat launch.
BROWN
Families are invited to trick-or-treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Theophilus Tower at the University of Idaho.
This is the 41st year of the event where students decorate the building’s 12 floors with various themes. There will be candy, games and prizes.
RED
Tour a haunted house created by Clarkston High School drama students from 6-11 p.m. Saturday at the school’s gym, 401 Chestnut St. Admis-sion is $5 at the door, cash only.
BLACK
Legend has it on the University of Idaho campus that Ridenbaugh Hall is haunted, which makes it the ideal location for the annual Ridenbaugh Haunted House, taking place from 7-11 p.m. Saturday in Moscow. Kids are welcome to a “subdued spook” from 7-8 p.m., with the terror going up several notches beginning at 8.
Admission is $1, one can of food or one hygiene product. Proceeds will benefit the Moscow Food Bank.
ORANGE-BROWN
Kids are invited to trick-or-treat at Eastside Marketplace from 4-7 p.m. next Thursday in Moscow. Merchants will pass out candy, and there will be games, activities and chili.
BROWN
The 15th annual Sixth Street Trick-or-Treat is 4-6 p.m. next Thursday in downtown Clarkston. Sixth Street will be closed between Elm and Chestnut streets for the event.
BROWN
Trick-or-Treat Rocking the Street is from 5-8 p.m. next Thursday along Johnson Ave-nue in Orofino. The street is closed to traffic during the free celebration, which is open to all ages.