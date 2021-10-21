Events ranging from spooky Halloween fare to wholesome autumn festivals are planned for the coming couple of weeks, including:
- Spookin’ Boo’s Haunted House runs from 6-10 p.m. Friday, 2:30-10 p.m. Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 29, 2:30-10 p.m. Oct. 30 and 2:30-9 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, in Lewiston. The cost is $3 for children younger than 12 and $5 general admission, with funds benefitting the Clarkston High School Drama Club.
- The 2021 Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Pumpkin Patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31, at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave. The event is a fundraiser for L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity.
- Trick or Treat on Main Street is from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 104 S. Main St., Colfax.
- The Scare Grounds Haunted Hayride is at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 10:30 p.m. Oct. 30, at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
- Spring Valley Family Tree Farm’s sixth annual pumpkin hunt is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 1039 Spring Valley Road, Troy. Search for pumpkins amid the farm’s Christmas trees. Treats include homemade apple cider, pumpkin bars and cookies. Activities include a straw bale maze, giant slingshot, hay rides and face painting.
- The annual Pumpkin Palooza, with candy, games and entertainment, is set for noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 in downtown Lewiston, organized by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the Lewis-Clark Valley Wine Alliance the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History and area arts and cultural organizations.
- The Nez Perce County Historical Society and Museum costume contest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at 0306 Third St., in Lewiston. The event includes a scavenger hunt, raffle and trick or treating for children and teens.
- A Halloween contra dance is set for 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 30, at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. The cost is $5-$8. Costumes are encouraged. The dance is presented by the Palouse Folklore Society, and more information is available at palousefolk.org or (208) 882-0273.
- There will be candy and vendors at the Eastside Marketplace Trunk-or-Treat, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Costumes are encouraged.
- The Gamer’s Edge Trunk Or Treat, from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Gamer’s Edge, 1039 21st St., in Lewiston, is presented by the Confluence Valley Ghostbusters.
- The 43rd annual Theophilus Tower Trick-or-Treat on the University of Idaho campus is from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Face coverings are required for those who wish to enter the building.
- A “Haunted Skies” planetarium show is set for 2-2:45 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Washington State University Planetarium, Room 231 of Sloan Hall, 405 NE Spokane St., Pullman. The cost is $5. More information is at physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium/.
- The Lewiston Civic Theatre’s musical production of “The Addams Family” runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 29 and 30 and from 2-4 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 31 at the Old Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., in Lewiston. Tickets can be purchased at www.lctheatre.org.