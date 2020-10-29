Halloween happenings

It’s a Halloween like none other, with more masks than ever seen before.
Here’s a list of major events taking place this weekend throughout the region. Some are virtual, some are drive-through events and others are taking place in person with a range of different safety precautions.
As always, events are subject to last-minute cancellations, so check before you go for changes.
— Inland 360 staff
LEWISTON-CLARKSTON VALLEY
Kids are welcome to come dressed in their Halloween costumes today for the Lewiston City Library’s last week of Story Time at the Parks. There will be songs and stories about Halloween at 11 a.m. at Pioneer Park.
The fifth annual Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Halloween at 1242 Highland Ave. in Clarkston. The pumpkin patch includes photo opportunities, activities, pumpkins of all sizes and gourds. The event is following all state event guidelines. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. More information is available by calling (509) 758-7396 or visiting www.pumpkinpatchlcv.org.
The Nez Perce County Scare Grounds, a haunted hayride, is set for 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, and from 2-4 p.m. and 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. Presale tickets are $5 per person and $20 for a family of as many as five. At the gate on the day of the event, the cost is $8 per person and $30 per family of five or fewer. The recommended age is 8 and older. Concessions will be available.
Village Centre Cinemas in Lewiston will have a free, drive-through trick-or-treating event from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday at the theater at 2920 Nez Perce Drive.
The Lewiston Golf and Country Club will hold a Trick-or-Treat Golf Cart Parade Saturday. Activities begin at 2 p.m. at the clubhouse. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m.
Club membership isn’t required to participate in the parade or activities. Anyone interested in dressing up a golf cart for the parade is asked to contact Magen Fairley at (208) 746-2801 or visit the Lewiston Golf and Country Club’s Trick or Treat Golf Cart Parade Facebook page. The club is at 3985 Country Club Drive.
Stone Bridge Reentry Services will offer a bouncy house, individually wrapped candies and juice from 3 p.m. until dark Saturday at New Beginnings Counseling and Support Services, 1313 G St. in Lewiston. Attendees are welcome to come dressed in Halloween costumes. Social distancing will be followed, gloves will be used to hand out the juice and candy, and one child will be allowed in the bouncer at a time, unless they are from the same family.
New Ground Alliance Church’s third annual Trunk or Treat is set for 5-7 p.m. Saturday at 817 Libby St., Clarkston. Vehicles will be decorated in creative ways by their owners, and children will trick-or-treat from trunk to trunk, filling their bags with candy. There is no cost to attend. Attendees are asked to wear masks.
The Hillside Harvest Festival is 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Hillside Church in Lewiston. The free event includes a trunk or treat and family games. Costumes are encouraged. The church is at 1519 Ripon Ave.
JULIAETTA
Wisehart Orchard’s inaugural Haunted House is set for 6-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday off Highway 3 on the edge of Juliaetta. The recommended age for the haunted house is 13 years old. Tickets are $10. Lines will be outdoors and socially distanced. Entry to the haunted house will be staggered, to promote social distancing between groups. There will be live music and food for sale. Coming from Lewiston, the orchard is located just beyond the “Leaving Juliaetta” sign on the left.
OROFINO
The Orofino Chamber of Commerce is organizing Rocking the Streets trick-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. Friday along Johnson Avenue. Costumes are encouraged, and businesses and community organizations will give out treats. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Johnson Avenue will be closed at 4 p.m. to allow booths to be set up. People are asked to adhere to social distancing rules and wash their hands.
The Doomsday 2020 Haunted House is from 6-9 p.m. Saturday in the Orofino City Park exhibit building. Admission is $4, with all proceeds donated to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance. Hand sanitizer will be available. More information is available on the Doomsday 2020 Haunted House event page on Facebook.
THE PALOUSE
Trick-or-treat activities bags are available all day Friday at the Colfax and Palouse libraries. Each bag contains hands-on candy experiment activity sheets, supplies, treats and more. Bags are geared to kids in preschool through sixth grade. The Colfax Library will have bags available beginning today, while supplies last.
Creepy movies take center stage Friday and Saturday at the Moscow Drive-In theater in the Kibbie Dome parking lot.
From 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, the double feature is “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” Cost is $30 per vehicle.
A Horror Movie Marathon from 7:30 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Sunday features “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “It.” Tickets are $40 per vehicle.
The University of Idaho’s 42nd annual Theophilus Tower Trick or Treat is a drive-through event scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Organizers will assemble 12 tables outside. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles and wear masks, and volunteers will deliver candy to them.
Tubaween, the University of Idaho’s annual Halloween low brass showcase is happening online Saturday. The concert features performances by student soloists and ensembles, in costume playing spooky tunes and telling stories from 4-5 p.m. on Zoom. A link to register for the concert is online at www.uidaho.edu/class/music.
Kids can come in costume and trick-or-treat from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Moscow Food Co-op as part of a fundraiser and food drive for Sojourners’ Alliance.
The alliance is a Moscow nonprofit that provides on- and off-site housing for the homeless. A list of items most needed by the group is available on the co-op’s Facebook page.
Halloween at Eastside Marketplace is set for 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Events include trick-or-treating, games and a chili feed. The center is at 1420 S. Blaine St.
Mr. Leon’s School of Hair Design will have a free haunted house for kids in Moscow. The event will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at 618 S. Main St.
The haunted house is for ages 2 to 10 and will allow five children with one parent at a time to take the tour. Participants will enter through the front door and exit at the back. There will be pre-filled gloves with candy and toys for each child.
The Pullman Civic Theatre will air the radio drama “Dracula” Saturday on four Inland Northwest Broadcasting stations.
The play was written by Orson Welles and first performed by the Mercury Theater on the Air in 1938. Members of the Pullman theater rehearsed the production over Zoom, then individually recorded scenes by the actors.
The production in its entirety will be aired at 7 p.m. Saturday on KRAO-FM (102.5), KCLX-AM (1450), KRPL-AM (1400) and KVTY-FM (105.1).
The first two episodes are on the theater’s YouTube page, and can be accessed on the Pullman Civic Theatre website. The final video will be released Sunday on the theater’s website.
Events can be emailed to arts@inland360.com or entered online at inland360.com.