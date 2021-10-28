Among the many spooky events planned for this Halloween weekend are:
The annual Pumpkin Palooza, with candy, games and entertainment, is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Lewiston, organized by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the Lewis-Clark Valley Wine Alliance, the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History and area arts and cultural organizations.
Kids can do “Spooky Science,” including experiments, games and take-home activities, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. The cost is $6 per child and $7.50 per adult. More information is at palousescience.net/spookyscience.
Revelers can check out the Haunted Lodge at 7 p.m. today through Sunday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $5. Funds will benefit local causes.
Trick or Treat on Main Street is set for 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 104 S. Main St., Colfax.
The Scare Grounds Haunted Hayride is at 5 p.m. Friday and 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Pumpkin Patch, a fundraiser for L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
A costume contest, scavenger hunt, raffle and trick or treating for children and teens is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nez Perce County Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston.
Halloween at the Depot is from 3-9 p.m. Saturday at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman, including a costume contest and monster crawl. Sign-up is at 3 p.m.; trick or treating is from 3-5 p.m.
Halloween at the Gladish, is set for 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman, with trunk or treating, games and crafts, presented by the Pullman Moose Lodge, YMCA of the Palouse and Pullman Civic Theatre. More details are at gladishcommunity.org/halloween.
Costumes are encouraged at a Halloween Contra Dance presented by the Palouse Folklore Society from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The cost is $5-$8. More information can be found at palousefolk.org.
The Eastside Marketplace Trunk-or-Treat, with candy and vendors, is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
There will be games, prizes and candy at the 43rd annual Tower Trick or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the University of Idaho’s Theophilus Tower, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Masks are required; more information is at bit.ly/TowerTorT.
The Gamer’s Edge Trunk Or Treat from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at 1039 21st St., Lewiston, is presented by the Confluence Valley Ghostbusters.
A scary time can be had at Spookin’ Boo’s Haunted House from 6-10 p.m. Friday, 2:30-10 p.m. Saturday and 2:30-9 p.m. Sunday at the Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. The cost for the Clarkston High School Drama Club fundraiser is $3 for children younger than 12 and $5 those 12 and older.