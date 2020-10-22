Guitar virtuoso returns to area via Zoom concert

Critically acclaimed guitarist Peter Fletcher will perform a 70-minute online recital at 7 p.m. Friday, organized by the Asotin County Library on Zoom.
Fletcher is an American classical guitarist based in Detroit and New York City. He performs more than 100 concerts a year, and his recordings on the Centaur Records and Towerhill Recordings labels are highly acclaimed by critics. His solo recital Friday will run the gamut from the Baroque period through the 20th Century.
Fletcher has performed annually for several years at the library in Clarkston.
“Peter is an extremely talented musician, and our patrons are always so impressed and moved by his music. We are very pleased to be able to offer a virtual performance and it’s our hope that everyone will feel welcome to partake in this unique opportunity,” said Erin Kolb, adult services librarian, in a news release.
People can register for a Zoom invite for the concert through the library’s website at www.asotincountylibrary.org.