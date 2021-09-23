If you’ve been thinking about getting a library card, now is a good time to act. September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and Valnet patrons have now have access to even more digital materials thanks to a newly formed alliance.
According to a news release from the Latah County Library District in Moscow, the Valnet Libraries program — a consortium of public and school libraries in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington that shares resources and information services — has joined the Idaho Digital E-Book Alliance (IDEA). The statewide partnership between the Idaho Commission for Libraries, public libraries, and school libraries aims to expand access while reducing barriers to digital e-books and e-audio content via OverDrive. All Valnet patrons, using their library card, can now able to access digital collections at participating libraries, including Blackfoot Public Library, Cooperative Information Network, East Bonner County Library District, Idaho Digital Consortium, Kuna District Library, LIBRI System, Inc., LYNX Library Consortium and Meridian Library District.
IDEA was created in response to the growing need for electronic materials during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic as a way to supplement e-book and e-audio materials already available in public and school libraries.
Downloadable books and audiobooks from the Valnet OverDrive collection and other participating libraries are available at valnet.overdrive.com/ or idea.overdrive.com/. The free Libby app may be downloaded through app stores or used in a browser at libbyapp.com/.
A list of Valnet Libraries and registration form for a library card are available at valnet.org.