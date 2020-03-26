More Information

How to “eat out” at your favorite restaurant

Check with your favorite restaurant to see if and when it’s open. Even if it’s open, many have adjusted business hours. Call or check online for updates.

Order online or over the phone. Many restaurants are offering online ordering. Others have online menus, even if orders are available only by phone.

There may be additional costs. An increasing number of restaurants are beginning to offer delivery service, some for free and others for an additional charge. Most are providing take-out orders at no added cost. Ask if you’re unsure.

Don’t want to eat out? Consider buying a gift card. Many restaurants are offering discounts for gift cards. These function as microloans that enable owners to pay expenses like rent and utility bills. Donations also are welcome during this time.