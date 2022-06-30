Getting back in the swing of things

Longtime jazz musician Dave Snider is more than ready to get back in the swing of live music.
The pandemic hiatus felt like a bit of a “mini vacation” at first, Snider said, but the lack of local performances grew old.
“When the music stopped, it stopped hard,” he said.
When he first came to the Palouse in 2002, Snider was playing close to five nights a week at venues such as Bucer’s Coffeehouse & Pub, One World Cafe and John’s Alley in Moscow and Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
Getting back to anything resembling that robust schedule has been tough, but he’s scheduled to play from 7-9 p.m. Saturday with his current group, Triple Xtra Wide, for the Dahmen Barn’s summer concert series.
The jazz trio, composed of Snider on electric bass; drummer and percussionist Darryl “Doc D” Singleton; and guitarist César Haas, performs traditional jazz standards a la Wes Montgomery, Ray Brown, John Coltrane and Charlie Parker. But audiences also might hear tunes from contemporary artists like Carlos Santana and Led Zeppelin, as well as compositions by Singleton and Haas.
Snider, a retired Air Force Band musician, traveled the world playing music, including every country in Europe. He’s also played in nearly every U.S. state.
His bandmates, he said, are “a lot younger than me, but they’ve spent a lot of time traveling around the world playing.”
He recently retired from Washington State University, where Singleton, from Houston, Texas, and Haas, from New York, both teach.
The trio’s dynamic makes for an entertaining performance, Snider said, and he hopes people will turn out for Saturday’s event.
“People are going to get a really solid group,” he said.