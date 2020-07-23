Tourists from all over the world have come to Uniontown to visit Artisans at the Dahmen Barn’s summer market in past years. Now, artists are hoping locals attend.
The barn’s summer market has cautiously returned, outdoors, with social distancing and safety measures in place.
The market is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through August at the barn. Face masks are required. Directors ask people to follow COVID-19 safety measures of the state of Washington and to not attend if feeling sick. The barn will provide hand sanitizer and masks for those who do not bring them.
The barn is flanked by a large yard, where booths can be more than 10 feet apart, said Julie Hartwig, the barn’s managing director. She hasn’t had to deal with crowd control because the market has been slow since beginning in June. Depending on how many artists and booths are there, nobody will be next to each other, Hartwig said.
There are five to 10 artists at the market each week, Hartwig said. Items like pottery, jewelry, Sculpey clay, leatherwork, totes made from old feed sacks and mixed media — including print collages, ink and linoleum block prints — can be found.
“There will be music at the outdoor market to bring people in and help resident artists and artists affected by the shutdown,” Hartwig said.
Musicians playing at the market will be separated from the crowd, and patrons will be encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Large concerts and many other events at the barn have been canceled because of the pandemic, which has affected the nonprofit financially. These events account for 60 percent of the barn’s operating budget.
“We canceled around 10 concerts, and all our fund-raising comes through our concert series in the summer,” Hartwig said. The summer lineup included bands from North Carolina to Oregon.
Many bands don’t want to play because they don’t want to put themselves in jeopardy, Hartwig said.
Directors may schedule concerts later in the summer but are unsure.
“No alternate activities or classes have been booked until we know it’s perfectly safe,” Hartwig said.
Summertime fundraisers like a barn brunch, classes for kids, ceramic classes, cooking classes and summer programs aren’t scheduled at this time.
“A lot of artists are older, and we don’t want other people coming in and affecting them; we’re being super careful right now,” Hartwig said.
While the barn is not holding online activities, exhibits and galleries can be viewed online. People can see the current exhibit “Reliquarium” and next month’s “The Wood Show 2020” at artisanbarn.org. !
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Outdoor Art Market.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 29.
WHERE: Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
COST: Free.
OF NOTE: Facemasks and staying six feet from other groups is required. Patrons are welcome to walk around inside and outside of the barn. Local bands will be playing music.