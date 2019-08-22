Genesee is one of the oldest communities in Latah County. Settlers began arriving in the early 1870s. It thrived as a center for agricultural trade. In the years before a rail line served Lewiston, ranchers from Grangeville and Cottonwood drove their cattle and hogs to Genesee for shipment to more distant markets. During the second half of the 20th century, Highway 95 was changed to go around Genesee instead of through it, and the lively shopping district suffered as a result. The community’s importance as a center of agricultural trade, its nearness to two major centers of employment, and its commitment to K-12 education have all helped it get through the challenges of the past 100 years, according to information included in the exhibit.