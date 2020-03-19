The Disability Action Center NW announced Monday it would go ahead with plans to hold its Ramps & Beer fundraiser from 5-7 tonight at Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen in Moscow.
“We want to support the local businesses that support us, and they are doing everything they can to promote a safe venue. We hope those that feel comfortable come out and join us,” said Mark Leeper, executive director of the center, in a news release.
For those who want to support the Ramp Project on the Palouse but don’t want to attend, there will be a Virtual Ramps & Beer option. The event will be live streamed via the center’s Facebook page. Participants can donate $2 through Facebook or through its website at dacnw.org/volunteers-supporters/donate/. People are invited take a photo of their beer at home (virtual “cheers”) and upload it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #VirtualBeers and be entered to win prizes.
The Ramp Project raises money to purchase portable ramps for distribution to low-income people with disabilities on the Palouse. There is a waiting list of people waiting to receive ramps, according to the group. Community partners include Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Moscow Central Lions Club, Bellevue Healthcare of the Palouse and Thrivent. Tapped is at 210 S. Main St.