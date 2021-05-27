More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
“Friends: The Reunion” (TV-14) celebrates of the first anniversary of the hit sitcom’s arrival on HBO Max with an impressive lineup of guest stars joining the original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, together on screen for the first time since 2004. (HBO Max)
In the young adult thriller “Panic: Season 1” (2021, not rated), graduating high school seniors play a dangerous game that forces them to face their deepest fears in a series of challenges to win enough money to escape their rural Texas town. This year, the stakes become deadly. (Amazon Prime)
Three Netflix favorite shows return: the third and final season of “The Kominsky Method” (TV-MA) with Michael Douglas; the third season of Aziz Ansari’s “Master of None” (TV-MA) starring Lena Waithe; and the balance of the fifth season of “Lucifer” (TV-14), with Tom Ellis as a crime-solving Satan in Los Angeles. (Netflix)
“Plan B” (2021, not rated) joins the small-but-slowly increasing genre of female-based bad behavior/teen buddy comedies. Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles star as best friends on the hunt for the morning-after pill in a conservative small town in South Dakota. (Hulu)
Emma Stone stars in “Cruella” (2021, PG-13), the live-action prequel about the early life of “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, when she was a punk-inspired fashionista in 1970s London. It debuts on Disney+ at the premium price of $29.99 the same day it opens in theaters. (Disney+)
Classic pick: Ryan O’Neal stars in the comedy “Paper Moon” (1973, PG) with his real life daughter Tatum O’Neal (who won an Oscar) as a pair of con artists in the depression. (Amazon Prime)
News: HBO Max introduces a new lower-priced subscription tier with ads. Priced at $10 per month, it features everything in the full price option except the Warner premiere movies. The new option launches in June.
Netflix
Dennis Quaid stars in “Blue Miracle” (2021, TV-PG), a drama based on true story.
Foodie fun: Food writer Stephen Satterfield hosts the culinary limited series “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” (TV-MA).
True crime documentary “Nail Bomber: Manhunt” (TV-MA) explores the 1999 London bombings perpetrated by a far-right extremist.
Amazon Prime Video
“Drug War” (China, 2013, R, with subtitles) is a lean, sleek gangster drama from Hong Kong crime thriller maestro Johnnie To.
Hulu
“The Vigil” (2019, PG-13) is a supernatural horror film set in Brooklyn’s Hasidic community and steeped in ancient Jewish lore.
HBO Max
After a long hiatus, “In Treatment” (TV-MA) returns with Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”). New episodes arrive on Sundays.
Disney +
“Launchpad” (not rated) is a collection of original live-action shorts created by young filmmakers from under-represented backgrounds.
Other streams
Comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso star in “Flatbush Misdemeanors: Season 1” (TV-MA). New episodes air on Sundays. (Showtime Anytime)
A single mother and rest-aurant owner (Kerry Godliman) opens a detective agency in “Whitstable Pearl: Season 1” (not rated). New episodes arrive Mondays. (Acorn TV)
New on disc and at Redbox
“Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Chaos Walking.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.