People are invited to volunteer Sept. 28 at Nez Perce National Historical Park in Spalding as part of National Public Lands Day, a nationwide effort to support and strengthen public lands.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Those who help rehabilitate and improve habitat in the park that day will receive a coupon redeemable for one fee free day in a National Park. Projects offered may include planting, weeding, and seeding in an effort to remove non-native plants and restore habitat, according to a news release.
Volunteers do not need to register but are requested to arrive at 9 a.m. to ensure they can fill out volunteer agreements and hear project instructions and safety briefings. Projects are age appropriate for people 7 years and older. Volunteers younger than 18 need a parent’s signature to participate. Participants should bring water, closed-toed shoes, sun protection and lunch for picnicking afterward. Additional information is available by emailing nepe_volunteers@nps.gov.
Each year, National Public Lands Day volunteers provide tens of millions of dollars’ worth of services in one day that would otherwise take limited park staff months to accomplish. Last year, more than 200,000 people participated in events at more than 2,500 sites in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
— Inland 360