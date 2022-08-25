Events are planned today through Sunday for Palouse Pride in Moscow, with the centerpiece Pride in the Park event at noon Saturday.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. today with an LGBTQ+ film night at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., where the 2004 comedy “Saving Face” and the 2020 comedy-drama “Stage Mother” will be shown.

