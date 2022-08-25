Events are planned today through Sunday for Palouse Pride in Moscow, with the centerpiece Pride in the Park event at noon Saturday.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. today with an LGBTQ+ film night at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., where the 2004 comedy “Saving Face” and the 2020 comedy-drama “Stage Mother” will be shown.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday for Drag and Bingo at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., with 10 rounds of bingo with drag performances in between. Prices range from $2 for the early bird round to $25 for a Play All Night package with a full pack, rental dauber and two extra sheets.
Saturday’s events start at 11:30 a.m. with the Pride March from City Hall, 206 E. Third St., to East City Park, 900 E. Third St. Participants are asked to park at East City Park and use sidewalks and crosswalks.
Pride in the Park, from noon to 4 p.m. in the park, promises live music, drag performances, speakers and food and vendor booths.
Saturday’s events end with an all-ages drag show by TabiKat productions at the 1912 Center. Doors open at 9 a.m., with performances at 10 and 11:30 p.m. Those 21 and older can purchase and consume alcohol in the event bar. Tickets are $10 in advance at Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow, or $15 at the door.
Festivities wrap with a brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Inland Oasis Center, 730 W. Pullman Road, No. 3. The meal, catered by Love Shack Kitchen, will include vegan and gluten-free options and is $15 per plate.