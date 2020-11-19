Former Tribune journalist recounts hook-and-bullet adventures in essay collection

In the essay collection “Sometime, Idaho,” former Lewiston Tribune journalist Ralph Bartholdt colorfully documents adventures in Idaho’s backcountry, taking readers on an all-seasons tour to quiet hideouts, podunk taverns and secluded streams.
In a literary, journalistic style and with dry humor, Bartholdt describes the wild landscapes and people of Idaho’s Panhandle and Snake River country encountered while he hunts birds and big game, casts flies and ponders the importance of a coffee mug or the sound of a Jake brake in the forest.
“It’s been years since I was in the jaybird seat behind the engine of a rig that had one. But I remember still flipping the switch, the other hand on the wheel as the loaded Kenworth growled its operatic bass down a cliff-hanger road, like a big cat being scratched,” Bartholdt writes in the essay, “The Song of the Jake.”
Bartholdt worked as a journalist for the Tribune and the Coeur d’Alene Press and was field editor for the Idaho Outdoor Journal. He is the communications manager for University of Idaho Communications. The self-published book is available online at www.amazon.com.