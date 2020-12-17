If you are planning to enter Inland 360’s 2020 Holiday Songwriting contest, this is a reminder that your entry must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday to be considered.
We’re challenging readers to rewrite the lyrics of a well-known holiday song or traditional carol. We will select our favorites for publication in coming editions of Inland 360. We’ll also pick two winners who will each receive a $25 gift card to an area business.
The contest has two categories. People can enter either or both:
- Rewrite a well-known holiday song or traditional carol for 2020.
- Rewrite “Auld Lang Syne” for 2020-21.
The rules:
- Start your entry with the words, “sung to the tune of … ” with the name of the song you chose.
- Be sure to include your name, address, email and phone number so we can send you a prize if you win or contact you with questions.
- Email your entry to contests@inland360.com, or mail to Inland 360, 505 Cap-ital St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
- Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday to be considered.