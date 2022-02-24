Films coming to regional theaters

Documentary about Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu screens Monday at Kenworthy
A documentary about the friendship between the Dalai Lama and the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will screen at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow.
“Mission Joy: Finding Happiness in Troubled Times,” released in 2021, tells the story of the two religious leaders who each overcame hardships in their youth, according to a news release. The Dalai Lama was exiled from his homeland after China conquered Tibet, while Tutu led nonviolent resistance to the apartheid regime in South Africa. Tutu died in December at age 90.
The free showing is presented by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the Lutheran Campus Ministry at the University of Idaho. Donations will be accepted for Weekend Food for Kids, a summer program of St. Mark’s and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse.
Masks are required for admission, along with proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the previous two days.
Camas Prairie parishes offering a Lenten Movie Night series during 2022 Easter season
A movie series curated with the Christian season of Lent, the time leading up to Easter, in mind starts next week in Grangeville.
The tri-parishes of St. Mary’s in Cottonwood, Assumption in Ferdinand and St. Anthony in Greencreek will offer Lenten Movie Fellowship Night at 6 p.m. Thursdays from next Thursday through April 7 at the Blue Fox Theater. Concessions will be available for purchase; there is no charge for the movies:
Next Thursday: “The Two Popes,” PG-13.
March 10: “Secondhand Lions,” PG.
March 17: “The Book of Life,” PG.
March 24: “God is Not Dead,” PG.
March 31: “The Prince of Egypt,” G.
April 7: “Passion of the Christ,” R. !