A Black History Month celebration featuring a movie premiere and Southern-style dinner accompanied by jazz performances is set for Friday at Pullman’s Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.

Terry Buffington Productions’ “Fundi: The Ella Baker Story” details the instrumental role Baker, a friend and adviser to Martin Luther King Jr., played in shaping the civil rights movement. Buffington, a cultural anthropologist and founding artistic director of Terry Buffington Productions LLC, originally is from West Point, Miss., and now lives in Pullman.

