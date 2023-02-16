‘KNOCK AT THE CABIN’
RATING: R for violence and language.
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: A home invasion horror thriller with an apocalyptic bent in which a group of fanatical strangers attempts to convince a family to sacrifice one of their own.
THE KID ATTRACTOR FACTOR: This is a heavy thriller with dark themes — not much appeal for kids.
GOOD LESSONS/BAD LESSONS: There is seemingly nothing stronger than belief and conviction.
VIOLENCE: Some extreme bloody violence including beating, fighting and shooting.
LANGUAGE: Strong language throughout.
SEX: None
DRUGS: None
PARENTS’ ADVISORY: This is quite a dark and scary film with regard to human behavior and doomsday events. Not for kids but OK for teens.
RATING: R for sexual material and language.
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: It’s right there in the title — this is male stripper Magic Mike’s last dance, and in it, he’s going to put on a cabaret show for the ladies (and gents) of London.
THE KID ATTRACTOR FACTOR: Not much — this is for mature audiences.
GOOD LESSONS/BAD LESSONS: It’s always a good idea to put on a show.
VIOLENCE: Does aggressive dry-humping count?
LANGUAGE: Swearing throughout.
SEX: Although there is no nudity, the dancing itself is sexual in nature. There’s also a postcoital scene.
DRUGS: None
PARENTS’ ADVISORY: For the adults only.
RATING: PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references.
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: Based on a true story, a group of octogenarian women who are also New England Patriots superfans make their way to the 2017 Super Bowl for a wild weekend.
THE KID ATTRACTOR FACTOR: The silly humor might attract kids.
GOOD LESSONS/BAD LESSONS: Friendships and memories are more important than anything.
VIOLENCE: Just football violence.
LANGUAGE: Some swearing.
SEX: References to sex, a kissing scene.
DRUGS: Marijuana edible use.
PARENTS’ ADVISORY: This is a fun and goofy comedy though it has some suggestive content — OK for older kids and teens.
Walsh writes for Tribune News Service.
