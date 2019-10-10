Moscow author Buddy Levy will present a showing Sunday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre of the award-winning film “The Weight of Water.”
The film is based on Levy’s book “No Barriers: A Blind Man’s Journey to Kayak the Grand Canyon,” which he co-authored with Erik Weihenmeyer, the first blind person to kayak the Grand Canyon as well as climb Mount Everest. The film won the top prize at the Banff Mountain Film Festival 2018, as well as the award for Best Mountain Sports Film. From the film festival jury: “We were moved. We were immensely inspired. And we were drawn into the story so intensely, we felt a part of the exhilaration of an unimaginably hard-won accomplishment.”
Levy, who traveled along with Weihenmeyer, details both the trip and the adventurer’s life and background in his book, while the film focuses on the expedition and contrasts Weihenmeyer’s journey with another blind man who trained for it, his friend Lonnie Bedwell. Material from the book was used in voiceovers for the film. A film crew, under the direction of Michael Brown, followed the expedition to capture every moment on camera.
Following the showing, there will be a short Q&A session with Levy. Levy has written seven books, with an emphasis on adventure and historical human achievements. His next book “Labyrinth of Ice,” to be released Dec. 3, tells the story of the ill-fated but remarkable Greely Polar Expedition. Proceeds from the showing of “The Weight of Water” will benefit the Disabilities Action Center NW a Moscow organization that works to help people with disabilities be as independent as they wish. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
— Katie Higgins, for Inland 360