Lakeview Writers’ Festival to feature Moscow author
The Lakeview Writers’ Festival will take place June 12 at the Dent Acres Campground out-side Orofino.
The open-air event at the campground’s pavilion will feature Brandon Schrand, the Moscow author of the new release “Psychiana Man: A Mail-Order Prophet, His Followers, and the Power of Belief in Hard Times” (a related story can be found at inland360.com, and “The Enders Hotel: A Memoir,” a 2008 Barnes and Noble Discover Great New Writers selection. Schrand is former director of the Master of Fine Arts degree program in creative writing at the University of Idaho and is director of communications at Washington State University in Pullman.
People must register in advance for the festival which is from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Workshops throughout the day will cover scene and character building and research. A barbeque lunch will be provided. The day will end with a wine social and book signing. The event will take place rain or shine.
People can register by mailing a $50 check by May 21 to Lakeview Writers’ Festival, 292 Alcoda Drive, Orofino, ID 83544. After that date, the cost is $60.
Schrand will offer an optional 10-page critique for conference attendees with a 15-minute feedback session following the seminar for an additional $25. Works must be submitted to Schrand by June 1 at bschrand32@hotmail.com.
More information is available by emailing lakeviewwriters@gmail.com.
Palouse Writers Guild planning its second annual festival for June 26
The Palouse Writers Guild will hold its annual one-day writers’ festival June 26 at the 1912 Center in Moscow.
From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., a variety of workshops, panel discussions and Q&A sessions are planned, including a presentation by the Small Business Development Center applicable to writers or anyone wanting to start a business. Workshops range in cost from $10-$25 each.
The day will conclude with Books & Brews, a free, family-friendly event featuring 16 authors who will be on hand to sign books and meet with people. Winners of the Palouse Writers Guild First Chapter Contest will be awarded at 6:30 p.m.