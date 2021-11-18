Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s 37th annual Festival of Trees Celebration runs through Saturday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
A Community Day is set for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, when attendees can purchase mini trees and wreaths and view the decorated trees that will be up for auction at the event’s Saturday gala.
That party begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when registered participants can bid on 10 elaborately decorated trees and additional packages in a live hybrid auction, and on silent auction items.
A schedule of events and videos of the decorated trees can be viewed at tristatehospital.org/fot/.
Proceeds from the Festival of Trees event allow the foundation to assist the Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus in providing new equipment, facilities, community programs and services that might not otherwise be funded, according to a news release from the hospital.