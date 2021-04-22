Festival Dance presents professional company performance online

Festival Dance and Performing Arts will present an online performance Friday night by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble.
The 7 p.m. show will begin with a live audience participation opportunity with Cleo Parker Robinson, the ensemble’s founder. The show will be available for viewing until midnight Sunday. Tickets are $15 per view, available at www.festivaldance.org.
This performance is part of a larger online residency with the professional ensemble, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The culturally diverse company uses the universal language of dance to honor the African diaspora, explore the human condition, champion social justice, unite people of all ages and races and celebrate the complexity of life through movement, according to a news release. Festival Dance is partnering with the company for an online Youthreach program, available to all area educators, showcasing the work “UpRooted,” choreographed by the late Donald McKayle. More information is available on the Festival Dance website.
Festival Dance planned to bring the company with its new work, “The Four Journeys” to the area, but because of COVID-19 safety precautions, the tour was postponed. The nonprofit plans to bring the company in person once the tour is rescheduled. !