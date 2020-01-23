More Information

What is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment in cancer patients, applied via a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, fentanyl also is diverted for abuse. It can be added to heroin to increase its potency or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe they are purchasing heroin but actually buy fentanyl — which often results in overdose deaths.